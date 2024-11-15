Trump Selects Karoline Leavitt to Serve as White House Press Secretary

President-elect Donald Trump announced Friday that he had selected Trump campaign national spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt to serve as White House press secretary.

In a press release from the Trump-Vance transition team, Trump praised Leavitt for doing a “phenomenal job” as the national press secretary for his presidential campaign, adding that she was “smart, tough” and had “proven to be a highly effective communicator.”

“Karoline Leavitt did a phenomenal job as the National Press Secretary on my Historic Campaign, and I am pleased to announce she will serve as White House Press Secretary,” Trump said. “Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we, Make America Great Again.”

Leavitt served in Trump’s first administration as assistant press secretary.

During Trump’s first administration as president, Sean Spicer, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-AR), Stephanie Grisham, and Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany served as White House press secretary.

In an interview with Breitbart News Saturday after Trump’s win over Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election, Leavitt described the victory as a “massive win and a “landslide.”

Leavitt highlighted how Trump had “dominated the Democrats in every demographic, in every community and state,” and highlighted how he had “picked up gains with Hispanic voters, black voters, women, men of all ages.”

“It really was a reshifting of the electorate, and especially of the Republican Party,” Leavitt said during her interview. “President Trump dominated the Democrats in every demographic, in every community and state. He picked up gains with Hispanic voters, black voters, women, men of all ages. Young people increased their mark or their support for President Trump in this election.”