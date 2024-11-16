Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine would “end sooner” under President-elect Donald Trump’s administration.

In an interview with Suspilne, a Ukrainian media company, Zelensky admitted that while there was “no exact date” for the war to end, because of the “policies” of the incoming Trump administration, Zelensky felt that the war would “be over.”

Zelensky also noted the importance of Ukraine doing “everything to end the war next year,” through diplomacy.

“No one wants peace as much as we do,” Zelensky said during the interview. “The change in the policy of the United States suggests that, in my opinion, the war will be over.”

Zelensky added that while he didn’t “know how” the war would end, the task was “to defend a strong position.”

“A just peace is important for us, so that there is no feeling that we lost the best because of the injustice that was imposed on us,” Zelensky continued. “There, I think the war will end. And not abstractly. There is no exact date, but with the policies of the team that will now lead the White House, the war will end sooner.”

As Breitbart News has previously reported, Zelensky’s words come as Trump has previously expressed during an interview on X that he wants to end the Russia-Ukraine war as President-elect.

I want to get Russia to settle up with Ukraine and stop this — millions of people being killed, far greater than the number you read about. But I want to get that done before I even take office, I want to get that done as president-elect, because it has to be solved — too many people dying, too many cities are just in rubble right now, you look at the cultures just being destroyed. We’ve got to get that done, and I’ll get it done. There wouldn’t have been an October 7th, there wouldn’t have been Russia attacking Ukraine, there wouldn’t be inflation, all this inflation which has hurt people so badly. You wouldn’t have had that horrible type of withdrawal — we were getting out of Afghanistan, but with dignity and strength — that was the most embarassing moment in the history of our country. And frankly Russia would have never gone into Ukraine if it weren’t for that. They looked at that and they said, “This country is no longer run by Trump. This country is run by stupid people.”

Zelensky added in his interview that while he believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin “does not want peace,” it “does not mean that he does not want to sit down at the negotiating table with one of the leaders.”

“For him, this is the destruction of political isolation,” Zelensky added. “It is beneficial for him to sit down and talk. And do not negotiate – I would say so.”