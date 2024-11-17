Disgruntled Chicago residents slammed disgraced Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) at a city council meeting for proposing a $300 million property tax increase to cover the rising costs of dealing with the city’s migrant problem.

Black Republican voters stood up to Johnson at the meeting last week, calling him a “criminal,” “bully,” and a “loser”:

Johnson, who was labeled as “America’s Worst Mayor” by the Wall Street Journal on Saturday, said in April that he was seeking $70 million in taxpayer funding on top of the $150 million already in the 2024 migrant budget, the Daily Mail reported.

His latest property tax proposal, aimed at getting another $300 million for the migrants, was met with harsh backlash from residents and was unanimously shot down by the city council:

A Chicago Trump supporter, Dennis White, donned a “MAGA” hat while addressing the mayor.

“How does it feel that Trump is in office right now? You see, Mayor Brandon Johnson, you underestimate us. You underestimate the black people and underestimate Chicago red,” White said.

“We are a thorn in your side. If you don’t stop what you’re doing, we’re going to take matter into our own hands. Illinois is turning purple. We gonna turn red,” the man continued in his fiery statement.

“You know that Trump had pulled 45 percent of the voters in the state of Illinois, 37 percent in Chicago. That’s the statistic. That means that Illinois is turning purple. We gonna turn red.”

Another angered Johnson critic, Tyjuan Sims, said he hopes that President-elect Donald Trump does something about the way the mayor is running the city.

“The feds need to address you! The DOJ needs to address you! And hopefully Donald Trump will address you,” Sims said passionately. “You’re gonna protect the undocumented, while you’re gonna allow for the citizens in Chicago to suffer under your, what? Three percent?”

Johnson’s proposal would raise homeowners’ property taxes by up to four percent, according to the Daily Mail.

Another Chicago resident dressed all in red, Jessica Jackson, called Johnson is a “schoolyard bully” and warned him about what could happen.

“Those of us who grew up on the south side and west side of Chicago, we all know at some point that bully gets cornered in an alley and everybody come at him. And he ain’t gonna have nobody to help him,” she said, before exclaiming to the mayor, “That’s you!”

Jackson then addressed city clerk Anna Valencia, saying, “This is the second time you showed up in city council wearing red. You know what it is!”

“So you and the rest of ’em that know what time it is, y’all come on. You leave that loser where he is,” she shouted, referring to Johnson. “He’s a loser! He’s a loser!”

Another black woman wearing red gear, Mrs. Lawrence, took to the podium to highlight Johnson’s low approval rating.

“14 percent rating is what you appear to have, Brandon Johnson,” she said.

“What about our real estate? Because, see, we paid for these properties for a purpose and not for you to go touchin’ it with $300 million that you want to siphon out of the citizens’ pockets,” Lawrence continued.

“Get rid of the illegals! And that will take your money right back. Start it off with that!” she yelled passionately.