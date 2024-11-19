Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) slammed her Republican colleagues for talking about releasing ethics reports related to former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), telling them to “put it all out there.”

In a post on X, Greene stated that if her Republican “colleagues in the House and Senate” were going to release ethics reports “and rip apart” people from their party that President-elect Donald Trump had selected to be in his cabinet, then they should “put it ALL out there.”

Trump recently announced that Gaetz was his pick to serve as the Attorney General in his upcoming administration.

“For my Republican colleagues in the House and Senate, if we are going to release ethics reports and rip apart our own that Trump has appointed, then put it ALL out there for the American people to see,” Green wrote. “Yes.. all the ethics reports and claims including the one I filed.”

Greene continued: “all your sexual harassment and assault claims that were secretly settled paying off victims with tax payer money the entire Jeffrey Epstein files, tapes, recordings, witness interviews but not just those, there’s more, Epstein wasn’t/isn’t the only asset. If we’re going to dance, let’s all dance in the sunlight. I’ll make sure we do.”

Greene’s post comes as the House Ethics Committee is reportedly set to meet Wednesday to talk about whether or not to make an ethics report on Gaetz public.

Breitbart News’s Bradley Jaye previously reported that House Ethics Committee Chairman Michael Guest (R-MS) had indicated that the committee would probably be ignoring House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) advisement to not release an ethics report regarding an investigation into Gaetz:

The Ethics Committee — which, lacking a legislative jurisdiction, provides its members no capability to extract campaign funds from the donor class — is not highly sought after by members of Congress and is generally seen as a chore. Its members usually serve by request of their party’s respective leader and are usually appointed for their loyalty to leadership — often in exchange for other favors quietly bestowed by leadership.

Johnson explained to reporters that he was “going to strongly request that the Ethics Committee not issue the report,” adding that it was “not the way” they “do things in the House.”