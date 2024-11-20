President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday named former acting Attorney General Matthew G. Whitaker as the next United States Ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

“I am pleased to announce that former Acting Attorney General, Matthew G. Whitaker, from the Great State of Iowa, will be the United States Ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO),” Trump said in a statement, adding:

Matt is a strong warrior and loyal Patriot, who will ensure the United States’ interests are advanced and defended. Matt will strengthen relationships with our NATO Allies, and stand firm in the face of threats to Peace and Stability – He will put AMERICA FIRST. I have full confidence in Matt’s ability to represent the United States with Strength, Integrity, and unwavering Dedication. I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to promote PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH, Freedom, and Prosperity around the World. Matt is also the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa, and is a graduate of the University of Iowa with a B.A., MBA and J.D., where he played football, and received the Big Ten Medal of Honor.

The position will be one of the most important in implementing the Trump administration’s foreign policy, given the president-elect’s push for more burden-sharing from NATO allies, particularly those who are not currently meeting their obligations under the treaty to spend at least 2 percent of their GDP on defense.

Trump successfully pushed NATO allies to increase defense spending during his first administration, and will likely push further during his second.

The position will also be key as Trump looks to end the two-plus year war in Ukraine, which has shaken NATO allies and cost the United States billions of dollars.

