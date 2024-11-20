Trump Nominates Pete Hoekstra for Ambassador to Canada

President-elect Donald Trump announced the nomination of former Republican Congressman Pete Hoekstra as Ambassador to Canada.

“I am very pleased to announce that former Ambassador, and former Congressman, Pete Hoekstra, has been nominated as my United States Ambassador to Canada. Pete is well-respected in the Great State of Michigan — A State we won sizably,” Trump said in a statement.

“He represented Michigan’s 2nd District in Congress for nearly 20 years, where he was also Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and was a great help to our Campaign as Chairman of the Michigan Republican Party,” he added.

The president-elect said that Hoekstra will further help in his agenda by overhauling past trade deals like NAFTA.

“I overhauled the disastrous NAFTA Agreement, the worst Trade Deal in the History of the United States, which was switched to the USMCA (Mexico/Canada), which no one thought could be done,” he said.

“We brought Trade with Mexico and Canada to a level playing field for our wonderful Farmers and Working Families,” he added. “In my Second Term, Pete will help me once again put AMERICA FIRST. He did an outstanding job as United States Ambassador to the Netherlands during our first four years, and I am confident that he will continue to represent our Country well in this new role.”

As noted by Fox News, Hoekstra “served 18 years in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing the 2nd District of Michigan, and served as chairman and ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee.”

“Trump’s pick of Hoekstra on Wednesday came after he tapped former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker to become U.S. ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in his new administration,” it added.

