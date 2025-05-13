Cheaper By the Dozen: Egg Prices Dropped 18% in April

Consumers paid nearly 18 percent less for a dozen eggs in April than they had a year earlier, providing households with relief in a closely watched category of groceries.

The price of a dozen eggs fell to $5.12 from a record high $6.23 in the previous month, according to the Department of Labor. A broader index of egg prices fell 12.7 percent, the largest monthly decline since 1984.

The decline came despite Easter, a big source of demand for eggs, falling in the month.

Escalating egg prices became a major focal point for voter anger over inflation in last year’s political campaigns.