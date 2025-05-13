Doctors Discover ‘Small Nodule’ in Biden’s Prostate During Physical Exam

Doctors discovered a “small nodule” in former President Joe Biden’s prostate during a recent physical, which required more examination, according to several reports.

A spokesperson confirmed to ABC News that “In a routine physical exam a small nodule was found in the prostate which necessitated further evaluation.”

Per the outlet:

A “small nodule” can mean a wide range of things and will require further testing to understand the underlying cause. It is too early to say if it is a benign lump caused by inflammation or something more serious.

A spokesman also confirmed to the New York Times that Biden had “spent last Friday at a hospital in Philadelphia” after doctors made the discovery during the physical exam.

Breitbart News reported in February 2023, that former White House physician Kevin O’Connor declared Biden “fit for duty,” while adding that “one small lesion” had been found on Biden’s chest:

“One small lesion on the president’s chest was excised today and sent for traditional biopsy,” O’Connor said, according to Reuters. The summary also said that the president does not appear to be experiencing symptoms associated with “long COVID” and that his stiff gait has not worsened since his November 2021 exam.

The reports of a small nodule being discovered on Biden’s prostate comes as CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios reporter Alex Thompson have written in their upcoming book, Original Sin, that Biden’s “physical deterioration was so severe in 2023 and 2024” that there were reportedly discussions about the possibility of Biden needing to use a wheelchair, Axios reported.

“The discussions reflected the extent of the president’s declining health — particularly the significant degeneration of his spine — and his aides’ alarm over it as Biden sought a second term at age 81,” the outlet added.

In April, after taking a cognitive test during his physical examination, President Donald Trump took a jab at Biden, claiming he “got every answer right.” Trump’s jab came after the White House in February 2024, revealed that Biden had not received a cognitive test during his physical examination.