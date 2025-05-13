CNN’s Tapper: Top Aides Hid How Badly Biden Was ‘Struggling to Do His Job’

CNN host Jake Tapper said Tuesday on “News Central” that White House aides were hiding how much President Joe Biden was struggling to do his job because of his “deterioration both physical and cognitive.”

Tapper said, “The White House physician, Doctor Kevin O’Connor, was telling White House aides that President Biden’s deterioration of his spine, the degeneration was so significant that if he fell one more time that he might have to be in a wheelchair and serve in a wheelchair for his second term but everybody pushed off the notion that he used a wheelchair until after the election. This is all part of a larger whole where the Biden White House tried to hide the extent of his deterioration both physical and cognitive as much as possible.”

He continued, “They started putting aides around him as he walked to Marine One, the helicopter that was kind of hide from public view how bad his gait was, how bad his walking was, his shuffling. Also in case he stumbled again to make sure somebody was there. This is just of a piece of an overall campaign to try to conceal from the American people the extent to which the president was really struggling to do his job.”

He added, “The bottom line is the White House was lying not only to the press, not only to the public, but they were lying to members of their own cabinet. They were lying to White House staffers. They were lying to Democratic members of Congress, to donors about how bad things had gotten.”

