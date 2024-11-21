Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) thanked Matt Gaetz after the former Florida congressman withdrew from consideration for Attorney General after being nominated by Donald Trump.

Gaetz announced his withdrawal Thursday morning, spurring Trump and many others to offer their appreciation for his work for the Trump/Vance ticket.

“I’m extremely grateful for the work Matt put into the nomination process,” Vance tweeted. “He made his decision to withdraw entirely out of respect for President Trump’s administration. Matt is a patriot and I look forward to seeing what he does next.”

Gaetz’s announcement shocked Washington almost as much as his nomination itself. Since being nominated, he had been full speed ahead in meeting with Senators and planning his tenure leading the Department of Justice.

“I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday,” Gaetz tweeted. “I appreciate their thoughtful feedback – and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition. There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General.”

He continued, “Trump’s DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1. I remain fully committed to see that Donald J. Trump is the most successful President in history. I will forever be honored that President Trump nominated me to lead the Department of Justice and I’m certain he will Save America.”

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.