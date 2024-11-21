Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) has conceded the race to Republican Dave McCormick after two weeks of contesting the election results.

Casey announced his concession in a video released to social media on Thursday.

“I just called Dave McCormick to congratulate him on his election to represent Pennsylvania in the United States Senate,” he said. “As the first count of ballots is completed, Pennsylvanians can move forward with the knowledge that their voices were heard, whether their vote was the first to be counted or the last.”

“This race was one of the closest in our commonwealth’s history, decided by less than a quarter of a point. I’m grateful to the thousands of people who worked to make every eligible vote cast could be counted. Including election officials in all 67 counties,” he added.

Dave McCormick accepted Casey’s concession and thanked him for his term of service.

“Senator Bob Casey dedicated his career to bettering our commonwealth. Dina and I want to extend our sincere gratitude to Senator Casey, Terese, and their family for their decades of service, hard work, and personal sacrifice. I am so honored to represent every single citizen in Pennsylvania in the United States Senate and will fight for you every day. Thank you!” he said in a social media post.

Casey’s concession comes just a little over two weeks after he repeatedly contested the election results despite having no path to victory. As Breitbart News reported:

Casey has continued to refuse to concede the election to McCormick, stating that election officials should “finish counting” the votes. On Tuesday, McCormick attended the Senate orientation after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) previously refused to allow McCormick to attend the orientation.

Schumer received criticism from Republican senators such as Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), and Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) for his refusal to allow McCormick to attend Senate orientation as Casey continued to refuse to concede the race.

Dave McCormick’s successful Senate bid comes two years after he failed to secure the nomination in the U.S. Senate race against Democrat John Fetterman, who went on to beat Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz.

