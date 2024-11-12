Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) continued to refuse to concede the race to Senator-elect Dave McCormick (R-PA) in Pennsylvania’s Senate race, despite several outlets having called the election in McCormick’s favor.

In a video posted to X, Casey stated that “close to seven million people” in Pennsylvania had cast their votes in the election last Tuesday, adding that county election officials would “finish counting those votes.”

Casey’s post came as McCormick attended Senate orientation after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) previously received criticism from Republican senators for not allowing McCormick to attend the orientation.

Jake Sherman, the founder of Punchbowl News, revealed on Tuesday morning that a Schumer spokesman had confirmed that McCormick was “invited to senate orientation.”

“My priority has always been standing up for the people of Pennsylvania,” Casey said in his video. “Across our commonwealth, close to seven million people cast their votes in a free and fair election. Our county election officials will finish counting those votes just like they do in every election.”

“The American democratic process was born in Pennsylvania, and that process will play out,” Casey added. “I want to thank the election workers across our commonwealth who have been working diligently over this weekend. Their work will ensure Pennsylvania’s voices are heard.”

On Thursday, the Associated Press issued a call in the race between incumbent Casey and McCormick for Pennsylvania’s Senate seat as McCormick has maintained a lead over Casey.

McCormick received 48.95 percent of the vote, or 3,375,595 votes, while Casey received 48.48 percent of the vote, or 3,342,906 votes, according to the New York Times.

Even as McCormick has maintained a lead over Casey and outlets such as the Associated Press have called the race, Casey has continued to refuse to concede.