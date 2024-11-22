Denver’s Democrat Mayor is promising to use the city’s police and to organize private citizen demonstrators to block the enforcement of federal immigration laws in his city.

“More than us having [Denver police] stationed at the county line to keep them out, you would have 50,000 Denverites there,” Mayor Mike Johnston said.

“It’s like the Tiananmen Square moment,” he exclaimed, comparing Trump’s enforcement promise to China’s government’s 1989 massacre of Chinese democracy advocates.

Apparently fashioning himself as some sort of modern-day John C. Calhoun, Johnston says that he will press the city police department and “community volunteers” into his own little confederate army to take up the fight against ICE officials.

Johnston insisted that he is not going to give up his sanctuary city policies and won’t be “bullied” by the incoming Trump administration.

“We’re not going to sell out those values to anyone,” Johnston told the Denverite, according to Fox News. “We’re not going to be bullied into changing them.”

Then he issued a stern warning.

“More than us having DPD stationed at the county line to keep them out, you would have 50,000 Denverites there. It’s like the Tiananmen Square moment with the rose and the gun,” he reportedly said. “You’d have every one of those Highland moms who came out for the migrants. You don’t want to mess with them.”

This is the same mayor who defunded his police department to pay for more freebies for illegal aliens.

So far, the Denver Police Department has not commented on Johnston’s plans to turn its officers into his new nullification shocktroops.

The mayor is not the only radical, left-wing official to openly call for resistance to federal law.

The city council of far-left Los Angeles also jumped in to defend “sanctuary city” status this week with a unanimous vote to fully implement the policy in the crime-plagued city. The vote was called as an effort to signal to the Trump administration that officials there would resist federal authority on immigration issues.

A number of left-wing governors from deep blue states have also made their fealty to illegal immigrants obvious by similarly announcing plans to resist ICE and any efforts to repatriate millions of illegal migrants.

The list includes Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Washington State Gov. Bob Ferguson, and others.

Boston’s radically woke Mayor Michelle Wu also vowed to resist Trump’s policies. Her proclamations spurred Trump’s incoming border czar, Tom Homan, to warn all these mouthy Democrats that resistance of the sort they are advocating is against the law.

Homan warned these Democrats that “It is a felony to harbor or conceal an illegal alien from ICE. Read the statute. Don’t cross that line.”

