L.A. City Council Votes Unanimously to Become ‘Sanctuary City,’ Resist Trump

The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to become a “sanctuary city” and to refuse to comply with federal immigration law enforcement as a way of resisting President-elect Donald Trump’s anticipated policies.

Trump promised during the campaign to deport those illegally in the country, starting with criminals. More than eight million migrants entered the U.S. illegally under the Biden-Harris administration’s lax immigration policies.

Local Fox affiliate KTTV-11 reported:

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles City Council voted 13-0 to adopt a “Sanctuary City” ordinance that officially prohibits any city resources or personnel from being used to help federal enforcement of immigration laws. The ordinance codifies what was an executive order by former LA Mayor Eric Garcetti and the LAPD’s practice, under Special Order 40, for local resources, especially law enforcement agencies, to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. Now, that does not mean federal agencies can’t perform duties in LA. ICE can raid a location, but they can’t ask the LAPD or sheriff’s department to hand over undocumented immigrants jailed for minor offenses, for example.

California as a whole adopted “sanctuary state” policies during Trump’s first term, most of which survived court challenges. However, some local communities rebelled, passing ordinances that condemned the state’s policies and affirmed support for enforcing existing immigration law.

