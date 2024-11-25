The Trump Effect: Haitian Migrants Self-Deport from Springfield, Ohio

Haitian migrants are reportedly self-deporting from Springfield, Ohio, and fleeing to sanctuary jurisdictions such as Chicago, Illinois, and New York City, New York.

Springfield, a city of 50,000 that lies between Columbus and Dayton, garnered national attention months ago when President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance noted that the community had been inundated with thousands of Haitian migrants as a result of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies.

Many of the 10,000 to 20,000 Haitian migrants who arrived in Springfield over the last few years are in the United States on Temporary Protected Status (TPS), a quasi-amnesty program. Others were awarded parole after being released into the United States at the southern border.

As Breitbart News reported in September, the arrival of thousands of Haitians has driven up housing costs in Springfield, created more welfare dependency, and coincided with a surge in car crashes that police and firefighters must respond to.

With Trump and Vance’s election victory this month, Haitian migrants have told CBS News and The Guardian that they plan to flee to sanctuary jurisdictions like Chicago and New York City.

Some already have fled, the reports indicate. One Haitian woman said she knows of 10 family members and friends who have already left Springfield while an immigration activist told The Guardian that “people are leaving.”

Vance in particular has accurately tied mass immigration to higher housing costs.

Springfield, for instance, has seen its housing supply bought up by landlords looking to jack up rents on newly arrived Haitian migrants who are willing to share apartments and pay much higher prices.

As a result, many native Springfield residents have been priced out of the market — unable to afford $2,000 to $3,000 for rent.

“Twenty-five million illegal aliens competing with Americans for scarce homes is one of the most significant drivers of home prices in the country,” Vance said during a debate this year. “It’s why we have massive increases in home prices that have happened right alongside massive increases in illegal alien populations under Kamala Harris’s leadership.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.