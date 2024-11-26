Republicans should lock arms with Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) to keep gender-dysphoric men out of women’s restrooms, a letter spearheaded by the American Principles Project (APP) urged Wednesday.

The APP letter, signed by more than two dozen prominent organizations, calls for Republican lawmakers to cosponsor Mace’s Protecting Women’s Private Spaces Act (H.R. 10186), legislation “which aims to ensure that female private facilities on all federal property remain spaces reserved exclusively for women, thereby protecting privacy, safety, and dignity in these environments.”

The organizations urge House leadership to move the bill quickly through committee and hold a vote as soon as possible in the new year, writing that “the need for maintaining these safe spaces for women and girls is self-evident.”

Mace created a media firestorm November 18 announcing she would introduce a resolution that bathrooms in the U.S. Capitol assigned for use by a biological sex should only be used by members of that sex.

Later that week, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) publicly committed to enforcing the standard after privately telling House Republicans he would do so.

“It’s always been an unwritten policy and now it is in writing,” he said.

Mace doubled down on her effort, announcing her intent to introduce a bill to enforce the policy in all federal facilities, promising “this is just a start.”

She acknowledged her effort was sparked by the imminent arrival of Rep.-elect Sarah McBride (D-DE), a man who identifies as a woman. Many Democrats accused Mace, a survivor of rape and sexual assault, of bigotry. Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Ortez (D-NY) claimed Mace and her supporters were “endangering women and girls.”