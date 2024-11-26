Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) “personally” invited the “new members” of President-elect Donald Trump’s administration to relocate to the state.

In a video posted to X, Youngkin highlighted how Virginia offered people “a great quality of life” with “safe communities” and lower taxes than Washington, D.C., or Maryland.

“To the new members of President Trump’s administration moving to the area, I want to personally invite you to make Virginia your home,” Youngkin said. “Virginia is right across the Potomac. We offer a great quality of life, safe communities, award-winning schools where parents matter, and lower taxes than D.C. or Maryland.”

Youngkin noted that education, lower crime rates, and lower taxes were several reasons “why so many people” picked Virginia “as the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

The video from Youngkin comes as data from the Census Bureau showed that in 2023, 13,010 people relocated from Washington, D.C. to Virginia, while 28,203 relocated from Maryland to Virginia, according to the Washington Examiner.

During Youngkin’s gubernatorial bid against former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D), education and a focus on parents was an important part of his campaign. Prior to the gubernatorial election in November 2021, Youngkin stated that lawmakers “must empower parents, and address their concerns about school safety, the school curriculum and the decline in standards and results in Virginia.”

In an interview on Fox News Channel’s Life, Liberty & Levin, Youngkin stated that if elected governor, he would ban Critical Race Theory, pointing out that it teaches children to be divided “into buckets” and forces them to “compete against one another and steals their dreams.”

On Youngkin’s first day in office, he signed an Executive Order banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in schools.

A CNBC report from July touted Virginia as having the “best” public education system in the nation, and as being “America’s Top State for Business in 2024.”