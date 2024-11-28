Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton prompted speculation of another presidential run in 2028 after the Clinton Foundation announced Wednesday that she and former President Bill Clinton were planning to speak in Little Rock, Arkansas, next month.

“SHE’S RUNNING!” Trump senior adviser Jason Miller posted on X, after the event was reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The newspaper said the event was to help mark the Clinton Presidential Center’s 20th anniversary on December 7.

A press release said the Clintons would “share reflections on the noble and important work of public service – from securing peace, prosperity, and progress during the Clinton administration to uplifting millions of people in Arkansas and around the world through the work of the Clinton Foundation and empowering the next generation of leaders through the Clinton School.”

It added, “The conversation will serve as a clarion call for the future that guides the ongoing work of the Clinton Center: we all share the responsibility to act and we all do better when we work together.”

If Clinton, now 77, were to run in 2028, she would be 81 years old.

Donald Trump Jr. quipped, “Just when I thought I couldn’t be more thankful.”

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) posted on X: “I have a new thing I’m thankful for.”

Head pollster at Rassmussen Reports Mark Mitchell posted: “Imagine the optics of her vs Vance. She will be 81.”

Former Trump administration official Monica Crowley posted, “It may be Thanksgiving but it feels like Christmas morning!”

