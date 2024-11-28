Vice President Kamala Harris released a message on Thursday with her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, wishing everyone a “happy Thanksgiving” and expressing “gratitude” for U.S. service members and their sacrifices.

In a video posted to X, Harris sits next to Emhoff, who talks about how Thanksgiving is a day when people “come together to reflect” on what they are thankful for. Emhoff adds that Thanksgiving is also a day where people cook their favorite recipes and “share family stories” with each other.

“Greetings everyone, and happy Thanksgiving,” Harris begins.

“Today, we come together to reflect on what we are thankful for and to share our appreciation for one another, surrounded by family, friends, and those we cherish,” Emhoff continues. “We cook our favorite recipes, we share family stories, serve those in need, and give thanks for our blessings.”

“On Thanksgiving, we also express our gratitude as a nation for our service members and their families who sacrifice so much to protect our nation and our most sacred values,” Harris adds.

“We are truly grateful for their service,” Emhoff says.

“So, again, from our family to yours, happy Thanksgiving everyone,” Harris concludes, as Emhoff joins in at the end.

In response to the video, several people pointed out that Harris’s outfit and the background in her Thanksgiving video were the same as in another video released Tuesday, where she addressed supporters and encouraged them not to “let anybody take” their power from them.

“I’ve seen that outfit recently,” Wills Robinson, a political editor with the Daily Mail, wrote in a post on X.

“Wait is she wearing the exact same thing as the video from the other night?” another person wrote.

“She couldn’t even give an authentic Thanksgiving message,” Stephen Miller, a contributing editor with the Spectator wrote in a post. “Same outfit. Same slurring. Same bad Marriot hotel room curtains. Incredible content.”

“Do they have her locked in some compound with one outfit?” another person asked.

“Oh no! They filmed her thanksgiving message the other night!” another person wrote.