Newsom Hails Native Americans, Dreamers in Tone-deaf Thanksgiving Message

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and “First Partner” Jennifer Siebel Newsom are being mocked for a tone-deaf Thanksgiving message that name-checked indigenous Californians and illegal aliens but largely ignored everyone else.

“Thanksgiving is an opportunity to especially celebrate the native peoples of this lad and reflect on their perseverance and endurance,” Mrs. Nesom said.

“We’re grateful for all that you do and all that you are,” the governor chimed in.

“Progress would not be possible without the ‘Dreamers,'” Newsom added, referring to those who were brought to the U.S. illegally as minors, and who remain in the country due to Obama administration policies that deferred immigration enforcement action.

The Governor and First Partner made only passing mention of the rest of the state or the vast majority of its population.

The Thanksgiving message was also mocked online, the UK Daily Mail noted, because of the Newsom family’s wealth and perceived indifference to the economic struggles of other California residents.

“The California governor, 57, and his wife Jennifer moved their family to a $9.1 million mansion in Kentfield, Marin County earlier this week, while also keeping the $3.7 million mansion in Fair Oaks he currently lives in,” the Daily Mail noted, leading to online mockery.

“The Democrat has been slated for the exorbitant purchase considering the crippling inflation and cost of living crisis his constituents have endured through his tenure in recent years.”

