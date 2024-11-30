Poll: More Agree with Key Trump Policies than Oppose

More tend to agree with key Trump policies than oppose, according to a survey from the Economist/YouGov.

For example, the survey asked respondents if they agree with ending the automatic granting of citizenship to children born in the U.S. to undocumented immigrants. More support that policy than oppose — 45 percent supporting and 42 percent opposing. Predictably, most Republicans, 66 percent, support it, while most Democrats, 61 percent, oppose.

RELATED — 27 Illegal Immigrants Found Inside Horse Trailer During Traffic Stop

The survey also found that most, 57 percent, support “funding a wall that extends along more of the U.S.-Mexico border.” Of those, 37 percent “strongly” support funding a wall on the southern border. Another 34 percent oppose such a policy. However, most independents and Republicans — 89 percent and 52 percent, respectively — support it.

The survey also found that a plurality, 46 percent, support the Trump policy of drilling on federal land. Another 35 percent oppose it. While independents are split 40-40 on that issue, most Republicans, 73 percent, support it, while most Democrats, 54 percent, oppose.

There is majority support on banning transgender athletes from playing on women’s sports teams — 61 percent supporting and 25 percent opposing. Among those who support it, 50 percent support it “strongly.” Interestingly, Democrats are split on this issue with 40 percent supporting and 40 percent opposing. Most Republicans, 87 percent, and independents, 56 percent, support banning transgender athletes from playing on women’s sports teams.

When asked if they believe Trump will actually ban transgender athletes from playing on women’s sports teams, 70 percent said they believe he will.

RELATED — Women’s Rights Activist Bashes Transgender Ideology: Young Women “Are Being Gaslit”

The only issue that was virtually split was reducing the corporate tax rate to 15 percent from 21 percent. A slight plurality, 41 percent, oppose that policy, while 40 percent support it. Once again, most Trump 2024 voters, 64 percent, support it, compared to 70 percent of Harris 2024 voters who oppose it.

The survey was taken November 23-26,2024, among 1,590 U.S. adults. It has a +/- 3.2 percent margin of error.