President-elect Donald Trump has increased his favorability among Hispanic voters in the aftermath of the presidential election, according to several post-election polls from the Economist/YouGov.

In a survey conducted between October 12-15, 2024, before the presidential election between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, 35 percent of Hispanic voters had a favorable view of Trump, while 61 percent had an unfavorable view of Trump.

Another survey from the Economist/YouGov conducted between November 9-12, 2024, after the presidential election, found that 42 percent of Hispanic voters had a favorable view of Trump, while 47% had an unfavorable view of him.

In another survey conducted between November 17-19, 2024, 48 percent of Hispanic voters both had a favorable and unfavorable view of Trump.

Trump again was found to have increased his favorability among Hispanic voters in another survey conducted between November 23-26, 2024. Forty-eight percent of Hispanic voters had a favorable view of Trump, while 45 percent had an unfavorable view of Trump.

An NBC News Exit Poll found that Trump received 45 percent of support from “Latino voters nationally,” while Harris received 53 percent of support from Latino voters nationally. Trump’s support among Hispanic voters in the election was better than in the 2020 presidential election.

“Trump won the support of 45% of Latino voters nationally compared with 53% for Harris, the NBC News Exit Poll found,” according to NBC News. “That’s far better than the 33-point loss Trump suffered among Latinos in 2020, when he won 32% to Joe Biden’s 65%. And it may end up being the strongest GOP performance among Latinos in a presidential race since George W. Bush carried 44% in 2004.”

The NBC News Exit Poll also found that Trump did better with Hispanic male voters than Harris. Hispanic men were reported to have supported Trump by 54 percent, while Harris received 44 percent of support from Hispanic male voters in the election.