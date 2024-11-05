NBC Exit Poll: Latino Men Swing for Trump Over Harris by 10 Points

Latino men are backing former President Donald Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris by a significant margin, according to an NBC News Exit Poll.

The poll, published at 8:05 p.m. on Election Day, revealed that male Latino voters have cast ballots for Trump at 54 percent compared to 44% for Harris — a major swing compared to the 2020 election, in which they backed President Joe Biden over Trump by 59 percent to 36 percent:

Latino women have also voted for Harris less than they voted for Biden in the last general election, with the vice president getting a 25-point advantage in the exit poll, down from the president’s 39-point advantage in 2020.

The positive numbers for Trump amongst Latinos appear to overshadow the media controversy surrounding comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s joke about Puerto Rico at the Republican’s recent Madison Square Garden rally.

Data from September 30 showed that Florida’s heavily Hispanic Miami-Dade County flipped red in early and mail-in voting combined, Breitbart News reported.