President-elect Donald Trump threatened BRICS countries with a 100 percent tariff if they tried to “create a new BRICS Currency” or to support another currency to “replace” the U.S. dollar.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that countries in BRICS that try to “replace the mighty U.S. Dollar” would “face 100% Tariffs” and should also be prepared to “say goodbye to selling” in the United States economy.

BRICS, which stands for the countries of “Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa,” is described as being “an informal grouping of emerging economies hoping to increase their sway in the global order,” according to the Council on Foreign Relations. The group was established in 2009, with South Africa joining a year later.

The Council on Foreign Relations noted that BRICS has tried to “coordinate its members’ economic and diplomatic policies, found new financial institutions, and reduce dependence on the U.S. dollar.”

“The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar while we stand by and watch is OVER,” Trump wrote. “We require a commitment from these Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty U.S. Dollar or, they will face 100% Tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful U.S. Economy.”

“They can go find another ‘sucker!'” Trump added. “There is no chance that the BRICS will replace the U.S. Dollar in International Trade, and any Country that tries should wave goodbye to America.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, in October, BRICS announced that it had added 13 nations to BRICS as “partner countries.” The countries included; Nigeria, Algeria, Uganda, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

In 2023, Egpyt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, and Argentina were invited to join BRICS, according to Reuters.

While Argentina declined to join BRICS, and Saudi Arabia has not responded to the invitation, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates ended up joining BRICS.