President-elect Donald Trump criticized President Joe Biden for issuing a full and complete pardon of his son, Hunter Biden, stating that it was “an abuse and miscarriage of Justice.”

“Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years?” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!”

Trump’s post comes after Joe Biden issued a press release that he was issuing a “full and unconditional pardon” of Hunter Biden covering “those offenses against the United States which he has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014 through December 1, 2024.”

The press release added that the pardon included, but was “not limited to all offenses charged or prosecuted (including any that have resulted in convictions) by Special Counsel David C. Weiss in Docket No. 1:23-cr-00061-MN in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware and Docket No. 2:23-CR-00599-MCS-1 in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.”

“Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter,” Joe Biden said in a statement. “From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted.”

In June, Hunter Biden was convicted by a Delaware jury of three gun charges, and months later in September, Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to “all counts in a nine-count indictment, including three felony tax offenses and six misdemeanor tax offenses.”