WATCH: 200 New Yorkers Throw ‘Trump Dance’ Flash Mob

More than 200 people descended on Staten Island on Friday for a “Trump Dance” flash mob to the tune of “YMCA” by The Village People.

The post-thanksgiving event featured fans of President-elect Donald Trump doing his famous shimmy while wearing red, white, and blue:

“The dance says you don’t have to take yourself seriously all the time,” Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella told the New York Post. “The dance has taken on a life of itself.”

Since Trump’s election night victory, the dance has taken on a life of its own and become a sports win celebration:

The dance has also become part of family get-togethers this holiday season: