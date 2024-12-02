The sanctuary state of California is considering providing lawyers to illegal aliens facing deportation under President-elect Donald Trump’s mass deportation operation, Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) suggests.

“If it’s legal assistance, legal advice, legal support, that’s just the California way,” Padilla said in an interview with CBS News when asked what California may do to fight Trump’s plan. “We embrace our diversity. Our diversity has made our communities thrive and our economy thrive.”

“And so we will assist families against threats of the Trump administration,” Padilla continued:

Why don’t we just sort of cut to the chase? You know, we’re hearing a lot of bombast from Trump and his allies that the biggest deportation operation in our country’s history on the one hand versus maybe a focus on violent criminals on the other. Nobody disagrees with a focus on violent criminals — Democrats, and Republicans agree. That’s very different from millions of people being deported indiscriminately.

Already, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has convened the state legislature for a special session to “Trump-proof” the sanctuary state, including by passing $25 million for use in planned lawsuits against the incoming administration.

As part of that initiative, Padilla suggested, Newsom and the state’s Democrats could set aside millions to fund lawyers for illegal aliens swept up in Trump’s deportation operation.

Such a move would not be unprecedented for California.

Last year, Newsom announced a pilot program to spend $4.5 million on lawyers for illegal aliens working on California farms. The lawyers provided case review services, legal advice, as well as representation for such migrants.

California, since 2015, has funneled millions in state taxpayer money to lawyers working on behalf of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that help illegal aliens fight their deportation orders in immigration court.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.