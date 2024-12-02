The trial for an illegal alien charged with murdering five Americans in Texas may cost the state’s taxpayers millions of dollars, McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens says.

As Breitbart News reported in October 2022, illegal alien Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez of Mexico was charged with capital murder for the shooting deaths of 38-year-old Monica Delgado along with two of her children, 15-year-old Miguel Avila and 14-year-old Natalie Avila, as well as Delago’s neighbors, 47-year-old Lori Aviles and her 20-year-old daughter Natalie Aviles.

Late last month, Jaimes-Hernandez was deemed not competent to stand trial for the murder charges. As a result, Tetens told KWTX 10 News that the case may cost Texas taxpayers millions.

“Experts cost thousands of dollars, defense cost thousands of dollars. The state is responsible for future appeals, which will cost thousands of dollars,” Tetens said. “Over the case’s entirety it could definitely be in the millions and could take decades.”

At the time of the murders, Jaimes-Hernandez had been living in the United States as an illegal alien for nearly two decades. He was reportedly pulled over by local police for a traffic violation before the murders but was not turned into Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

ICE agents have issued a detainer for Jaimes-Hernandez so that if he is released from police custody at any time, he will be turned over to them for arrest and deportation.

Jaimes-Hernandez remains in the McLennan County Jail on $4.5 million bail.

