Joe Biden Ignores Questions on Son Hunter’s Pardon

U.S. President Joe Biden ignored reporters’ questions on the granting of a surprise pardon to his son Hunter Biden when he landed in Cape Verde early Monday morning for a brief stopover on his way to Angola.

The octogenarian, whose term in office finishes in a matter of weeks, departed Washington for a diplomatic sojourn to Africa shortly after pardoning Hunter, who had pleaded guilty to tax violations and been convicted on firearms-related charges, as Breitbart News reported.

Reuters reports the president did not respond to questions on the issue from reporters on the tarmac at Amilcar Cabral International Airport and chose instead to maintain a prim silence on the matter.

He used his time during the stop off in the Atlantic Ocean island off the west coast of Africa for a meeting with Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva.

Biden’s first visit to the continent as president — which he left to the very end — will highlight the Lobito Corridor railway redevelopment in Zambia, Congo and Angola.