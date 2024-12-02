Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Monday compared the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) treatment of President-elect Donald Trump’s family to its treatment of President Joe Biden’s (D).

“The FBI raided Barron’s bedroom but NOT Hunter’s bedroom. Just think about that. Kash Patel needs to dismantle the FBI and rebuild it,” Greene wrote in a social media post.

“There are people that need to go to jail,” she added:

Greene’s criticisms come just after Biden pardoned his criminal son, Hunter, on Sunday, as Breitbart News reported.

For years, Biden and the White House lied about his intent to pardon Hunter.

According to Breitbart News:

Hunter Biden was convicted of three gun charges in June 2024, and pleaded guilty to tax evasion in September 2024. He was, critics said, also guilty of failing to register as a foreign agent, but was not prosecuted for that crime, because that would have implicated his father in influence-peddling schemes that began during the Obama administration. President Biden said in his statement explaining the pardon: “For my entire career I have followed a simple principle: just tell the American people the truth.” The reality is that he, and the White House, lied for years to the country.

Greene’s post refers to the FBI’s search of the bedroom belonging to Trump’s son, Barron, during a raid on Mar-a-Lago in August 2022.

Donald Trump called it a “shocking” abuse of power and ripped Biden’s administration for conducting it, per Breitbart News.

He added, “They rifled through the first lady’s closet drawers and everything else, and even did a deep and ugly search of the room of my 16-year-old son.”

Greene also referenced Kash Patel, whom Trump has chosen to be his next FBI director as he prepares to transition back into the White House following his landslide victory on Election Day when he beat Vice President Kamala Harris (D).

Trump said:

Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and “America First” fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People. He played a pivotal role in uncovering the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, standing as an advocate for truth, accountability, and the Constitution.

He added, “Kash did an incredible job during my First Term, where he served as Chief of Staff at the Department of Defense, Deputy Director of National Intelligence, and Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council.”