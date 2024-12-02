Politico Declares Hunter Biden’s Pardon the Biggest in Generations

President Joe Biden’s pardon of his son, Hunter Biden, is the biggest in generations, Politico admitted on Monday.

Politico, which peddled a false narrative that insinuated Hunter’s laptop was Russian disinformation, claimed on Monday that it never has “seen a pardon as sweeping as Hunter Biden’s in generations.”

Hunter pleaded guilty to federal tax charges in California. Evidence of the tax violations was found on his laptop.

The outlet’s Betsy Woodruff Swan compared the pardon to Gerald Ford’s pardon of Richard Nixon:

Hunter Biden’s pardon looks a lot like Richard Nixon’s. President Joe Biden’s grant of clemency on Sunday night — an extraordinary political act with extraordinary legal breadth — insulates his son from ever facing federal charges over any crimes he possibly could have committed over the past decade. Experts on pardons said they could think of only one other person who has received a presidential pardon so sweeping in generations: Nixon, who was given a blanket pardon by Gerald Ford in 1974.

Politico‘s story comes after it published a letter signed by 51 intel officials that insinuated Hunter’s laptop was Russian disinformation. Most establishment media organizations then used the Politico article to discount the revelations from the laptop.

Joe Biden cited the story during a 2020 presidential debate with Trump to discredit the laptop’s contents. The story was reportedly planted by Secretary of State Antony Blinken for Biden to use during the event.

The 51 signatories, however, seemingly knew the Politico story was false at the time because the FBI had the laptop that Hunter abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop. Apparently, not a single one of the signatories of the infamous letter has retracted the made-up claim, Breitbart News reported in June.

