Exclusive — Sen. Deb Fischer: ‘Had a Good Conversation’ with Pete Hegseth During Meeting

Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE) had a “good conversation” Tuesday with Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Defense, she told Breitbart News Wednesday.

Hegseth is on his second week meeting individually with Republican senators ahead of planned confirmation hearings in January. He met with Fischer Tuesday.

“I met with him yesterday, and we had a good conversation,” Fischer, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, told Breitbart News Wednesday.

Hegseth continued meeting with senators on and off the Armed Services Committee Wednesday. He reportedly will meet with Trump Thursday before resuming individual meetings with senators the following week.

A highly decorated Army major, Hegseth received multiple awards and commendations during two combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, including two bronze stars for heroism. He is a graduate of Princeton and Harvard and a longtime host on Fox News.

