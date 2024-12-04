Idaho Salon Owner: Customers ‘Dropping Like Flies’ After I Called Trump Supporters ‘Racist’

An Idaho beauty salon owner said she is seeing customers “dropping like flies” after calling supporters of President-elect Donald Trump “racist, homophobic, and misogynistic.”

Tiffney Prickett of Voiage Salon in Coeur d’Alene said she is “suffering the consequences of my own action” in a TikTok video posted days after the November election, saying that one of her longtime clients demanded a refund after she went on an anti-Trump tirade:

“So this is me suffering the consequences of my own action. I just had a client send her husband into my salon and demand a refund for gift cards — pre-purchased — because of my stance that if you support a racist, homophobic, misogynist rapist, and you’re okay with those things because you supported them that you are in fact those things,” Prickett said. “And she was so offended by that, he said she did not feel comfortable coming to my salon anymore.”

Prickett added that the client she lost had been coming to her for 15 years and was “very good” to her.

“I didn’t want to deal with them anyway because I knew that that whole family were Trump supporters because I’ve been doing her for 15 years, I’ve been to her family functions and family events. She’s given me gifts over the years. She was a very good client,” the stylist said.

“I knew she was a Republican, which I don’t have a problem with you being a Republican. I have a problem with you wanting to strip human rights away from people,” she added. “I will stand up for human rights and suffer those consequences.”

In a follow-up video posted this week, Prickett said, “They’re dropping like flies. I lost another one of my clients today who clearly was a Trump supporter”:

According to Prickett, she would “rather go work at Chipotle” than have Trump voters “feel comfortable” at her place of business.

“So, again I’m reaping what I sow,” she added. “I’m suffering the consequences of my own actions. But I stand by what I said.”

The Voiage Salon website has since been set to “private.”