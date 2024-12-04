San Francisco Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie will have to tackle the city’s nearly $1 billion budget deficit when he takes office on January 8, and he may be forced to cut staff and services to overcome a shortfall of the city’s own creation.

San Francisco imposed draconian lockdown policies during the coronavirus pandemic, while also adopting lax policing policies that allowed crime and homelessness to skyrocket. Many of the city’s residents — including tech employees, now able to work from home — moved elsewhere.

As a result, San Francisco has recovered from the pandemic more slowly than any other major city in the U.S.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Tuesday:

Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie will have his work cut out for him when he takes office next month: The political novice must immediately begin work to close a two-year San Francisco budget shortfall now pegged at $876 million.

The latest fiscal update released Tuesday by Mayor London Breed’s office presents a dire outlook for the city budget, suggesting that closing the deficit will be one of the most difficult and time-consuming challenges facing Lurie after he is inaugurated Jan. 8. Breed told departments to plan for permanent general fund spending reductions of 15% starting next fiscal year, though it will be up to Lurie to decide which cuts he will adopt.

…