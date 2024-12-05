Nearly every Republican Senator voted to confirm President Joe Biden’s Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, in 2021, including several who are seen as potential detractors to the prospects of Pete Hegseth, Trump’s nominee for the same post.

Republican Strategist Andy Surabian pointed out that only seven Republicans refrained from voting to confirm Austin:

All but 7 Republicans in the Senate VOTED TO CONFIRM Biden’s incompetent Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin — Probably the worst DOD head in American history — Who was responsible for the Afghanistan embarrassment — Think about that when you see Senate RINOs criticizing

Donald Trump Jr. retweeted Surabian and called out Republicans who backed Austin but are now critical of Hegseth.

“What a disgrace. If you’re a GOP Senator who voted for Lloyd Austin, but criticize [Hegseth], then maybe you’re in the wrong political party!” Trump Jr wrote in his post.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk concurred with Trump Jr, marking a massive throwdown from MAGA Republicans to the establishment wing of the party.

Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Mike Lee (R-UT) were the only two to vote against Austin, while five other GOP senators did not vote at all.

Three of the Republicans who supported Biden’s nominee, Sens. Joni Ernst (R-IA), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and Susan Collins (R-ME), are now some of the biggest question marks around Hegseth’s prospects.

Hegseth likely can only afford to lose two Republican votes, assuming all Democrats will oppose his confirmation. Republicans will notably operate with a 52-47 seat majority until Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) appoints a successor to President-elect JD Vance.

Hegseth met with Ernst on Wednesday, and CNN notes he is set to meet with Collins and Murkowski next week.

Ernst, who is rumored to be a potential backup nominee should Hegseth’s bid go awry, indicated to Fox News on Thursday morning that she is not ready to support Hegseth after saying Wednesday their discussion was “frank and thorough.”

Hegseth said Thursday that their talk “was constructive” and “candid.”

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk called out Ernst by name on Thursday over reports that she and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) have plotted to tarnish Hegseth’s reputation.

“Joni Ernst and Lindsay Graham both voted to confirm Lloyd Austin, a historically awful Secretary of Defense, and yet there are multiple reports that both are involved in a character assassination scheme to undermine the nomination of Pete Hegseth,” he wrote in a post on X.