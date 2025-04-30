China Publishes Propaganda Video Comparing Negotiation with U.S. to ‘Drinking Poison’

The Chinese Foreign Ministry published a video on Tuesday declaring that any negotiations with the United States on tariffs was out of the question, claiming that “bowing to a bully is like drinking poison to quench thirst.”

The message followed multiple reports this week, including claims by President Donald Trump himself, that the Chinese government is open to negotiating a new trade arrangement with Washington. President Trump announced a new policy in early April imposing tariffs on every country that does business with America, claiming barriers to entry for American exports in those countries are too high and unfair to American producers. He has since paused the tariffs for 90 days to allow countries to negotiate new agreements.

China did not receive the 90-day tariff exemption. Instead, Trump increased tariffs on Chinese goods to 145 percent and closed a pivotal trade loophole, known as de minimis, used by Chinese e-commerce companies to sell low-quality, slavery-linked goods directly to Americans.

Trump has since claimed that genocidal Chinese dictator Xi Jinping has reached out to him and the Chinese government wants to negotiate, which Beijing has vehemently denied.

The belligerent video compared Trump’s overhaul of American trade policy to benefit domestic industry to a devastating storm and described any diplomatic solution to improve trade relations as sitting in the “eye” of the storm shortly before it begins its true devastation. Decrying American “imperialists,” the propaganda video urged the world to unite with China, as China “won’t kneel down because we know standing up for ourselves keeps the possibility of cooperation alive.” The message did not make clear whether that cooperation would be with America or third parties.

“The U.S. has stirred a global tariff storm and deliberately targeted China paying a ’90-day pause’ game with other nations forcing them to limit trade with China,” the video’s narrator claimed. “This is just like the deadly trap of ‘the eye of the storm’ bowing to a bully is like drinking poison to quench thirst — it only deepens the crisis.”

Citing various historical examples accusing the United States of inappropriate trade action to protect its market, the video concludes, “history has proven compromise won’t give you mercy — kneeling only invites more bullying.”

“China won’t kneel down because we know standing up for ourselves keeps the possibility of cooperation alive while compromise snuffs it out,” the narrator proclaims. “China won’t back down so the voices of the weak will be heard, bullying will be stopped and justice will not disappear from the world.”

The Foreign Ministry then declares, in condemnation of the United States, that “imperialists are always arrogant, if they show a bit of reason its only because they’re forced to do so.”

The video ends on an oddly optimistic note: “The darker the night, the brighter the stars shine.”

China’s call to rally the world against America follows a direct threat from its Ministry of Commerce against countries seeking to negotiate new trade deals with Trump. Last week, the Ministry warned that “compromise cannot be respected” and nations who broker agreements with America in a manner that Beijing deems is at its expense will face “countermeasures.” The Chinese government has not clarified at press time what those consequences would be.

“China expects all parties to resolve their economic and trade differences with the United States through equal consultations,” the Ministry of Commerce declared. “China firmly opposes any party reaching a deal at the expense of China’s interests. If this happens, China will never accept it and will resolutely take countermeasures in a reciprocal manner.”

Trump, in contrast, has called for America’s trade partners to negotiate, claiming past deals were unfair and emphasizing that he blames only past American leaders for the situation, not other countries.

“I will say this, virtually every country wants to negotiate,” Trump claimed shortly after announcing the new tariff policy on April 2. “If I didn’t do what I did over the last couple of weeks, you wouldn’t have anybody who wants to negotiate.”

Trump told Time magazine in an interview published Friday that Xi has reached out to him to discuss the situation.

“He’s called. And I don’t think that’s a sign of weakness on his behalf,” Trump claimed. “We’re meeting with China. We’re doing fine with everybody. But ultimately, I’ve made all the deals.”

The Chinese Foreign Ministry denied that alleged call to talk and Xi Jinping has not personally addressed reports.

“Let me make it clear one more time that China and the U.S. are not engaged in any consultation or negotiation on tariffs,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun emphasized on Monday.

Guo reiterated his stance on Tuesday.

“This tariff war is launched by the U.S,” he told reporters during the Foreign Ministry’s regular briefing. “If a negotiated solution is truly what the U.S. wants, it should stop threatening and exerting pressure, and seek dialogue with China based on equality, respect, and mutual benefit.”

