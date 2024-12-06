Biden-Harris DHS Freed Illegal Alien into U.S. Wanted for Ties to Child Rape in Ecuador

John Binder

An illegal alien, wanted in Ecuador for his ties to the rape of a child, was released into the United States by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Adrian Patricio Huerta-Nivelo, a 25-year-old illegal alien from Ecuador, first crossed the border near San Luis, Arizona, and was apprehended by Border Patrol on June 4, 2021.

Huerta-Nivelo, like millions of illegal aliens under Biden and Harris, was given a Notice to Appear (NTA) before a federal immigration judge and was released on an order of recognizance that same day.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents learned days after Huerta-Nivelo’s release from DHS custody that he was wanted in connection to the rape of a child in Ecuador. ICE agents arrested Huerta-Nivelo on June 12, 2021, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Huerta-Nivelo remained in ICE custody pending deportation proceedings.

A federal immigration judge ordered Huerta-Nivelo deported from the U.S. on October 22 of this year. He was deported on December 3 and turned over to Ecuadoran law enforcement.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.

