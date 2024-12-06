President-elect Donald Trump has tapped several border hawks with decades of experience for top positions at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

While South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) has been nominated to lead DHS, Trump announced this week the nomination of Rodney Scott to lead the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) which oversees the protection of the nation’s borders.

Scott, Trump noted, served almost three decades at Border Patrol and led the agency through its implementation of the Remain in Mexico policy, Title 42, Safe Third Country Agreements, and oversaw record low levels of illegal immigration.

In August of 2021, President Joe Biden had Scott removed as Border Patrol Chief where he had served since January 2020.

Similarly, Trump announced the appointment of Caleb Vitello to become acting director of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency. Vitello has served more than 23 years at ICE and currently works as the assistant director of the Office of Firearms and Tactical Programs.

“Caleb’s exceptional leadership, extensive experience, and commitment to ICE’s mission make him an excellent choice to implement my efforts to enhance the safety and security of American communities who have been victimized by illegal alien crime,” Trump said.

Tony Salisbury, currently the special agent in charge for ICE, has also been named Deputy Homeland Security Advisor on the White House Homeland Security Council, where he will serve under Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller.

The appointments come as Trump has named former Acting ICE Director Thomas Homan as his border czar. Homan has expertise in the logistics of deportations, knowledge that he is expected to use to carry out the largest deportation program in American history.

