Trump Selects Lawyer Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor to the President

President-elect Donald Trump announced that he has selected lawyer Alina Habba to join his White House Team and serve as counselor to the president.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump praised Habba as being a “tireless advocate for justice” and a “fierce defender of the rule of law.” Trump added that Habba had been “unwavering in her loyalty” as she had stood with him “through” several trials and “countless days in court.”

“I am pleased to announce that Alina Habba will join my White House Team as Counselor to the President,” Trump wrote. “Alina has been a tireless advocate for Justice, a fierce Defender of the Rule of Law, and an invaluable Advisor to my Campaign and Transition Team.”

“She has been unwavering in her loyalty, and unmatched in her resolve – standing with me through numerous ‘trials,’ battles, and countless days in Court,” Trump added. “Few understand the Weaponization of the ‘Injustice’ System better than Alina, who has fought relentlessly against the full force of Lawfare with courage and an unshakable commitment to Justice.”

Trump added, “As a first generation American of Middle Eastern Heritage, she has become a role model for women in Law and Politics, most recently being named Chaldean Woman of the Year.”

In a post on X, Habba stated that it was the “honor” of her life to serve Trump and “the American people.”

“Honor of my life to serve the 45th and 47th President and the American people,” Habba wrote.