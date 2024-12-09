Report: Former GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz Joining OANN as News Anchor

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is joining One America News Network (OANN) as a news anchor, according to several reports.

OANN released promotional images for The Matt Gaetz Show, with photos of Gaetz. OANN’s website notes that the show is “coming soon.”

Kristen Holmes, a National Correspondent with CNN reported that “a source familiar” told CNN that Gaetz was “expected to join” OANN as an anchor.

Gaetz is reportedly expected to announce that he will be joining the network, “a source familiar” told CNN.

In November, Gaetz resigned from Congress after President-elect Donald Trump had nominated him to serve as Attorney General of the Department of Justice.

As Breitbart News’s Hannah Knudsen previously reported, Gaetz later withdrew his name from nomination to be considered for Attorney General, stating that there was “no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle.”

“While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition,” Gaetz explained. “There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General.”