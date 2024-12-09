President-elect Donald Trump nominated lawyer Harmeet Dhillon to serve as the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights with the Department of Justice.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump praised Dhillon for having “stood up consistently” to protect people’s “civil liberties” and for “representing Christians who were prevented from praying together” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am pleased to nominate Harmeet K. Dhillon as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice,” Trump wrote. “Throughout her career, Harmeet has stood up consistently to protect our cherished Civil Liberties, including taking on Big Tech for censoring our Free Speech, representing Christians who were prevented from paying together during COVID, and suing corporations who use woke policies to discriminate against their workers.”

“Harmeet is one of the top Election lawyers in the Country, fighting to ensure that all, and ONLY, legal votes are counted,” Trump continued. “She is a graduate of Dartmouth College and the University of Virginia Law School, and clerked in the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.”

Trump added, “Harmeet is a respected member of the Sikh religious community. In her new role at the DOJ, Harmeet will be a tireless defender of our Constitutional Rights, and will enforce our Civil Rights and Election Laws FAIRLY and FIRMLY.”

Dhillon responded to Trump’s announcement by stating that she is “extremely honored” by his nomination, adding that it has been her “dream to be able to serve” the United States. Dhillon added that she is “excited to be part of an incredible team of lawyers” being led by Pam Bondi, whom Trump picked to serve as Attorney General.

“I’m extremely honored by President Trump’s nomination to assist with our nation’s civil rights agenda,” Dhillon wrote in a post on X. “It has been my dream to be able to serve our great country, and I am so excited to be part of an incredible team of lawyers led by @PamBondi.”