President-elect Donald Trump nominated Pam Bondi as Attorney General in the wake of former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) dropping out due to an ethics probe alleging sexual misconduct.

Trump announced Bondi’s selection in a social media post on Thursday.

“For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans – Not anymore,” Trump said. “Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again.”

As noted by the Associated Press, Bondi has positioned herself as a strong advocate of the president-elect’s agenda and severely criticized the criminal cases against him during the campaign.

“She has been a vocal critic of the criminal cases against Trump as well as Jack Smith, the special counsel who charged Trump in two federal cases,” noted the outlet. “In one radio appearance, she blasted Smith and other prosecutors who have charged Trump as ‘horrible’ people she said were trying to make names for themselves by ‘going after Donald Trump and weaponizing our legal system.'”

As Breitbart News reported on Thursday, Gaetz announced his withdrawal, believing that his past ethics probe had become a distraction to Trump’s agenda.

“I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday,” Gaetz said in post on X. “I appreciate their thoughtful feedback – and the incredible support of so many.”

“While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition. There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General,” he continued.

Trump thanked Gaetz for his service and wished him well in the future.

