New Jersey Republican state Sen. Jon Bramnick called for a “limited state of emergency banning all drones” in response to sightings of mysterious unidentified drones.

“The State of New Jersey should issue a limited state of emergency banning all drones until the public receives an explanation regarding these multiple sightings,” Bramnick wrote in a post on X.

As Breitbart News’s Lucas Nolan previously reported, people in New Jersey have spotted the mysterious drones since mid-November, with people in Staten Island, New York, now reporting sightings of “bright-light-bearing drones hovering over the island”:

The New York Post reports that the strange drone phenomenon, which has caught the attention of New Jersey residents since November 18, has now expanded its reach to Staten Island, New York. Eyewitnesses have reported spotting bright-light-bearing drones hovering over the island on Thursday night, according to the Staten Island Advance.

Other New Jersey lawmakers such as Rep. Thomas Kean Jr. (R-NJ) and more than 20 mayors representing towns throughout the state have also called for action to be taken over the mysterious drone sightings.

“I join thousands of New Jersey residents in deep frustration regarding the growing concerns over drones operating in our skies,” Kean wrote in a post on X. “The safety and privacy of our residents must be a top priority, and right now, both are being put at risk.”

“I am calling for the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Aviation Administration, and other appropriate federal agencies to deploy greater resources to investigate and address this escalating issue,” Kean continued. “Additionally, an in-depth public briefing from authorities should take place immediately.”

Kean added that “the people of New Jersey deserve answers.”

The strange drones have been spotted over locations such as President-elect Donald Trump’s golf course, Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, and the Picatinny Arsenal military base.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) has previously stated that he had discussed reports of “drone activity over parts of North and Central New Jersey” with Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, “senior officials” from DHS, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness (NJOHSP), and the New Jersey State Police.

“We are actively monitoring the situation and in close coordination with our federal and law enforcement partners on this matter,” Murphy said. “There is no known threat to the public at this time.”

Breitbart News reached out to Bramnick for a statement but did not receive a response back by the time of publication.