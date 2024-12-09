Mystery Drones Spotted over New York, New Jersey Prompt Calls for Federal Investigation

Residents of Staten Island, New York and New Jersey have reported an ongoing wave sightings of unidentified drones in the night sky, raising concerns among local politicians who are now urging federal agencies to provide answers and impose flight restrictions.

The New York Post reports that the strange drone phenomenon, which has caught the attention of New Jersey residents since November 18, has now expanded its reach to Staten Island, New York. Eyewitnesses have reported spotting bright-light-bearing drones hovering over the island on Thursday night, according to the Staten Island Advance.

One notable sighting was made by Walter Ziegler, a former Air Force Sergeant from New Springville, who observed the drones using binoculars from his apartment window. Ziegler described the objects, of which there were five or six, as having a “white light in the center and a red light on each side,” and estimated their size to be approximately 15 feet in length. The sightings occurred in close proximity to the Goethals Bridge, near the island’s border with New Jersey.

In response to these incidents, Staten Island politicians are demanding answers and calling for flight restrictions over the borough. Representative Nicole Malliotakis released a statement requesting that the FAA impose temporary drone flight restrictions in the area. Additionally, she has sought immediate briefings from the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI to identify the origin of the drones.

Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella has also expressed concern over the situation, stating in a letter that it is “odd and quite bizarre” that the source and purpose of these drones remain unknown. He emphasized the added concern that some of the drones may be flying without an active transponder, making it difficult to track their whereabouts.

The drone phenomenon has already had an impact on air traffic in the region. On November 26, a medivac helicopter flying from an accident in Somerset County, New Jersey, had to be redirected due to the presence of the drones. This incident prompted the FAA to issue two temporary flight restrictions over Morris and Somerset counties.

According to NJ.com, the flights over New Jersey are currently under investigation by the FBI. Witnesses in New Jersey have reported seeing dozens of these high-flying drones, with some described as being as large as dining room tables. The mystery crafts have even been observed in the airspace over sensitive locations such as the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster and the US Army hub Picatinny Arsenal in Dover, New Jersey.

Governor Phil Murphy has assured New Jersey residents that the objects pose no threat, but the lack of information regarding their origin and purpose continues to raise questions and concerns among the public and local authorities.

Read more at the New York Post here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.