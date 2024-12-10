Poll: Majority Say Trump Has Clear Mandate to Enact His Agenda

A majority believe President-elect Donald Trump has a clear mandate to enact his agenda, according to a survey from Rasmussen Reports.

The survey stated, “Donald Trump won the election with a majority of the popular vote and 312 Electoral College votes. Is this election a mandate for Trump to enact the policies he campaigned on?”

Overall, 55 percent of likely voters said “yes,” the election is a mandate for Trump to enact his policies, but 32 percent said it is not. Another 13 percent are unsure.

A majority of Republicans, 81 percent, and half of independents, 50 percent, believe the election was a mandate for Trump, but a plurality of Democrats, 48 percent, believe it is not.

When asked if Congress should “mainly cooperate with Trump in enacting his agenda,” most likely voters, 53 percent, said it should. Just 36 percent said Congress should oppose his agenda. Predictably, most Democrats, 60 percent, believe Congress should oppose Trump’s agenda, but a plurality of independents and majority of Republicans — 47 percent and 85 percent, respectively — believe Congress should work with Trump to enact his agenda.

The survey was taken December 1-3, among 1,291 likely U.S. voters. It has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.

The Trump mandate has been a difficult pill for the left to swallow, and some have even been in denial. In November, Minority Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) told reporters that the “mandate” that Republicans have been talking about following Trump’s victory — and the victory of Republicans, taking the Senate and maintaining the House majority — “doesn’t exist.”

WATCH — President-Elect Trump Arrives in Washington, DC, via Trump Force One:

“Despite the claims of some of my Republican colleagues who have spent a lot of time over the last two weeks talking about some big, massive mandate, I’m looking for it,” Jeffries said.

“That doesn’t mean that we don’t have to make adjustments to make sure that we can get beyond fighting House Republicans with a national wave on top of us to withdraw,” he continued.

“But the question about this notion of some mandate to make massive far-right extreme policy changes — it doesn’t exist,” he asserted. “It doesn’t exist.”

WATCH: Sure, Bud! Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries Says MAGA Mandate “Doesn’t Exist”:

They survey coincides with the results of the Harvard-Harris survey, finding that half of registered voters believe Trump has a “strong mandate” to govern.