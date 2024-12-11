Trump Picks Kari Lake to Serve as Director of the Voice of America

President-elect Donald Trump picked Republican Kari Lake to serve as the director of the United States government’s Voice of America (VOA).

In a post on Truth Social, Trump praised Lake as having previously been “a beloved News Anchor in Arizona.” Trump added that Lake would be working closely with the “next head” of the U.S. Agency for Global Media.

“I am pleased to announce that Kari Lake will serve as our next Director of the Voice of America,” Trump wrote. “She will be appointed by, and work closely with, our next head of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, who I will announce soon, to ensure that the American values of Freedom and Liberty are broadcast around the World FAIRLY and ACCURATELY, unlike the lies spread by the Fake News Media.”

“Kari was a beloved News Anchor in Arizona, which supported me by record margins, for over 20 years,” Trump added.

VOA is described as being “the largest U.S. international broadcaster” which provides “news and information in nearly 50 languages” to roughly over 354 million people each week, according to the VOA website.

Trump’s announcement of Lake being picked to serve as the director of VOA comes after Lake lost her Senate race in Arizona against Sen.-elect Ruben Gallego (D).

Lake also previously ran for governor in Arizona during the 2022 midterm election and lost the election to Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (D).