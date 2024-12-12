Donald Trump: Resignation of FBI Director Christopher Wray a ‘Great Day for America’

The forthcoming resignation of FBI Director Christopher Wray is a “great day for America,” President-elect Donald Trump said on Truth Social.

Rumors abounded that Wray would step down ahead of Trump’s second term, and on Wednesday, he confirmed his intentions, making the announcement during what the Washington Post described as a townhall with the “FBI workforce.”

Trump celebrated the announcement, concluding that this is the beginning of the end of the weaponization of justice in the United States.

“The resignation of Christopher Wray is a great day for America as it will end the Weaponization of what has become known as the United States Department of Injustice,” Trump began, noting, “I just don’t know what happened to him.”

Trump then previewed an America where the rule of law is restored.

“We will now restore the Rule of Law for all Americans,” he said before providing a brief example of the malfeasance that occurred under Wray’s leadership.

“Under the leadership of Christopher Wray, the FBI illegally raided my home, without cause, worked diligently on illegally impeaching and indicting me, and has done everything else to interfere with the success and future of America,” Trump said.

“They have used their vast powers to threaten and destroy many innocent Americans, some of which will never be able to recover from what has been done to them,” the President-elect said, touting his choice to replace Wray — Kash Patel.

“Kash Patel is the most qualified Nominee to lead the FBI in the Agency’s History, and is committed to helping ensure that Law, Order, and Justice will be brought back to our Country again, and soon. As everyone knows, I have great respect for the rank-and-file of the FBI, and they have great respect for me,” Trump clarified, noting that they, too, want to see these changes.

“More importantly, the American People are demanding a strong, but fair, System of Justice. We want our FBI back, and that will now happen. I look forward to Kash Patel’s confirmation, so that the process of Making the FBI Great Again can begin,” he said, adding, “Thank you!”

During his remarks to the FBI workforce, Wray asserted that him stepping down is the best option for the FBI.

“My goal is to keep the focus on our mission — the indispensable work you’re doing on behalf of the American people every day,” he said, according to the Post.

“In my view, this is the best way to avoid dragging the Bureau deeper into the fray, while reinforcing the values and principles that are so important to how we do our work,” Wray continued, maintaining that it was not an easy decision.

“I love this place, I love our mission, and I love our people — but my focus is, and always has been, on us and doing what’s right for the FBI,” Wray added.

All the while, Patel has received sterling reviews from many, including Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), who told Breitbart News Daily on Thursday that he is “perfect” for the job.

“I’ve known Kash Patel, about five years, and Kash is very smart. He’s energetic. He’s very into law enforcement. He’s worked in the DOD. He’s worked for the DOJ. He understands it. He’s traveled the world. He understands behind the scene, domestic problems. He will be perfect,” the senator said.

“He’s exactly what we need. He is one of those guys that understands that we’ve got to get the trust back in the FBI. We don’t need somebody to go in and be status quo,” he added, previewing Patel’s plans to “shake it up.”