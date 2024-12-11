FBI Director Christopher Wray Makes It Official, Announces Resignation Ahead of Trump’s Term

FBI Director Christopher Wray confirmed the rumors on Wednesday, previewing his plans to resign ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s second term.

According to the Washington Post, Wray — who replaced anti-Trumper James Comey in 2017 — made the announcement during a townhall with what the outlet described as the “FBI workforce.” Wray maintained that his stepping down is the best option for the FBI as a whole.

Wray reportedly said in part, “My goal is to keep the focus on our mission — the indispensable work you’re doing on behalf of the American people every day.”

“In my view, this is the best way to avoid dragging the Bureau deeper into the fray, while reinforcing the values and principles that are so important to how we do our work,” he continued, revealing that the decision was “not easy for me.”

“I love this place, I love our mission, and I love our people — but my focus is, and always has been, on us and doing what’s right for the FBI,” he claimed.

Wray’s announcement follows a report from the Washington Times revealing that the FBI director did not want to be fired right before Trump comes into office, as the President-elect has already announced his nomination of Kash Patel for the position.

“He’s going to be gone at the inauguration,” a source told the Times. “On or before the inauguration.”

Trump weighed in on Wray’s resignation:

Trump has continued to sour on Wray over the years. Notably, Wray was among those who doubted the severity of the of the assassination attempt on Trump, initially asserting that there was “some question” on whether Trump was struck by “a bullet or shrapnel.”

“FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress yesterday that he wasn’t sure if I was hit by shrapnel, glass, or a bullet (the FBI never even checked!), but he was sure that Crooked Joe Biden was physically and cognitively ‘uneventful’ – Wrong!” Trump exclaimed in a July 25 Truth Social post.

“That’s why he knows nothing about the terrorists and other criminals pouring into our Country at record levels. His only focus is destroying J6 Patriots, Raiding Mar-a-Lago, and saving Radical Left Lunatics, like the ones now in D.C. burning American flags and spray painting over our great National Monuments – with zero retribution,” Trump continued.

“No, it was, unfortunately, a bullet that hit my ear, and hit it hard. There was no glass, there was no shrapnel. The hospital called it a ‘bullet wound to the ear,’ and that is what it was,” he said, adding, “No wonder the once storied FBI has lost the confidence of America!”