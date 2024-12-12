A woman in Florida has been arrested after she allegedly threatened the health insurance company BlueShield with a copycat crime following the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The woman, 42-year-old Briana Boston of Lakeland, allegedly called BlueCross BlueShield in response to a recent medical claim being denied and issued a threat echoing the UnitedHealthcare CEO killer’s words.

“Delay, deny, depose. You people are next,” she allegedly said to the company over the phone.

The words “Delay, Deny, Depose” were written on the bullet casings used to kill UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

When police arrived at Boston’s home to question her about the phone call, she allegedly told them that “healthcare companies played games and deserved karma from the world because they are evil.” She also told police she owned no firearms and had no intention to hurt anyone, which the police did not believe. Per the New York Post:

But police said the angry mom intended to threaten the company by purposefully invoking a phrase strikingly similar to the one Luigi Mangione allegedly scrawled on bullets he’s accused of shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson with. Mangione, who is facing a murder charge in the slaying, allegedly wrote “Deny,” “Defend,” and “Depose” on ammunition recovered at the murder scene outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel.

Boston’s bail has been set at $100,000. Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor told WFLA that she should have known better than to issue such threats.

“She’s been in this world long enough that she certainly should know better that you can’t make threats like that in the current environment that we live in and think that we’re not going to follow up and put you in jail,” Taylor said.

Though hardcore leftists have either been celebrating Mangione as a hero or at least have expressed sympathy for his alleged crime, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) denounced those views.

“In America, we do not kill people in cold blood to resolve policy differences or express a viewpoint,” he said. “I understand people have real frustration with our healthcare system. I have worked to address that throughout my career. But I have no tolerance, nor should anyone, for one man using an illegal ghost gun to murder someone because he thinks his opinion matters most. In a civil society, we are all less safe when ideologues engage in vigilante justice.”

