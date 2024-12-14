Nancy Pelosi Undergoes Hip Replacement Surgery After Fracturing It in Luxembourg

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is recovering from a hip replacement surgery after injuring herself in a fall during a Friday event in Luxembourg.

“While traveling with a bipartisan delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation,” her office initially stated, without specifying the type of injury:

People familiar with the matter “who were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter” said the congresswoman fell while walking down a marble staircase at the Grand Ducal Palace and suffered a fractured hip, the San Francisco Standard reported.

“Earlier this morning, Speaker Emerita Pelosi underwent a successful hip replacement and is well on the mend,” her office said in a Saturday update.

“Speaker Pelosi is grateful to U.S. military staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center at Landstuhl Army Base and medical staff at Hospital Kirchberg in Luxembourg for their excellent care and kindness,” the statement continued. “Speaker Pelosi is enjoying the overwhelming outpouring of prayers and well wishes and is ever determined to ensure access to quality health care for all Americans.”

The 84-year-old former speaker, who has been in the House since 1987, has filed paperwork to run for reelection in 2026 despite her increasing age and health issues.